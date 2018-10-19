PayPal quarterly profit beats estimates, shares rise

Technology

PayPal quarterly profit beats estimates, shares rise

PayPal Holdings Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates as the company signed up more new customers and volume of payments processed grew.

The PayPal logo is seen during an event at Terra Gallery in San Francisco
The PayPal logo is seen during an event at Terra Gallery in San Francisco, California May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

Bookmark

NEW YORK: PayPal Holdings Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates as the company signed up more new customers and volume of payments processed grew.

Net income rose to US$436 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter, from US$380 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to US$3.68 billion from US$3.24 billion.

Excluding onetime items, the company earned 58 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 54 cents, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark