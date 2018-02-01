PayPal's profit jumps 59 percent on merchant services strength

Payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc's fourth-quarter profit jumped 59 percent, fuelled by strength in its merchant services business.

PayPal said on Wednesday its net income rose to US$620 million or 50 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$390 million or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue climbed to US$3.74 billion from US$2.98 billion, while payments volume rose 32 percent to US$131.45 billion.

