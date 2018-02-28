PayPal settles US charges over alleges Venmo disclosure failure - FTC

PayPal Holdings Inc has settled U.S. charges it failed give critical privacy and funds transfer information to users of its Venmo payment service, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON: PayPal Holdings Inc has settled U.S. charges it failed give critical privacy and funds transfer information to users of its Venmo payment service, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

The FTC, in a statement, said that the alleged actions violated federal law aimed at protecting consumer information and that as part of the proposed settlement Venmo must submit to third-party reviews of its compliance with privacy rules for 10 years, among other actions.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)