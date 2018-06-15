Photoshop maker Adobe's quarterly revenue jumps 24 percent

Adobe Systems Inc on Thursday reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly revenue driven by strength in its digital media business, which houses its flagship product Creative Cloud.

Revenue from Adobe's digital media business that includes Creative Cloud jumped to US$1.55 billion.

The company's net income rose to US$663.2 million, or US$1.33 per share, in the second quarter ended June 1, from US$374.4 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$2.20 billion from US$1.77 billion, beating analysts' estimate of US$2.16 billion. The company has been posting a rise in revenue for at least the past eight quarters.

Excluding certain items, Adobe earned US$1.66 per share, beating analysts' estimate of US$1.54 per share.

Shares of the company, known for its image-editing software Photoshop, fell 3 percent to US$250 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The stock has gained over 47 percent so far this year, outperforming the 35 percent rise in the broader S&P 500 Application Software sub index

