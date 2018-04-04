Police in California respond to possible shooter at YouTube offices

REUTERS: Police were responding on Tuesday to a possible shooter at the headquarters of YouTube in San Bruno, California, officials said.

Police in the city south of San Francisco warned people in a Twitter message to stay away from the address where YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google , is based. A police dispatcher said by telephone that it was an "active situation."

