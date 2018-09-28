Port of San Diego hit by ransomware attack

LOS ANGELES: The Port of San Diego said on Thursday that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security were investigating a ransomware attack that disrupted the port's information technology systems.

"This is mainly an administrative issue and normal Port operations are continuing as usual," the Port of San Diego's Chief Executive Officer Randa Coniglio said in a statement.

Advertisement

The cyberattack has not affected public safety operations or ship and boat traffic. Public services related to park permits, public records requests and business services have been disrupted, Coniglio said.

A ransom note from attackers requested payment in Bitcoin. Port officials declined to disclose the amount of that demand.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Bill Tarrant and Tom Brown)