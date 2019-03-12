Privacy lawyers for Google, Intel to appear at senate judiciary hearing on tuesday - committee statement

Privacy lawyers for technology giants Google and Intel will testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to discuss consumer controls and opt-ins, the panel said in a statement released on Monday.

WASHINGTON: Privacy lawyers for technology giants Google and Intel will testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to discuss consumer controls and opt-ins, the panel said in a statement released on Monday.

The committee's hearing will examine "the impact on competition and innovation" regarding the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), it said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Susan Heavey)