Privacy lawyers for Google, Intel to appear at senate judiciary hearing on tuesday - committee statement

Privacy lawyers for technology giants Google and Intel will testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to discuss consumer controls and opt-ins, the panel said in a statement released on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The committee's hearing will examine "the impact on competition and innovation" regarding the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), it said.

