Public Wi-Fi security may be boosted by launch of WPA3: Reports

Public Wi-Fi networks may soon get security boost following the announcement of a new wireless security standard known as WPA3 on Monday (Jan 8).

According to several reports, WPA3, produced by industry body Wi-Fi Alliance, aims to solve a common security problem - open Wi-Fi networks.

These networks, available in public spaces like cafes, airports and hotels, are convenient but unencrypted, allowing anyone on the same network to intercept data sent from other devices.

WPA3 blocks people from guessing your passwords, as well as secure both your traffic and connected gadgets.

According to a ZDNet report, WPA3 employs individualised data encryption, which scrambles the connection between each device on the network and the router, ensuring secrets are kept safe and sites that you visit haven't been manipulated.

Cnet quoted Wi-Fi Alliance's vice president of marketing Kevin Robinson as saying that the WPA3 encryption would be built in the open network, providing every person who uses it a secure and private channel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The change could provide you nearly as much privacy as your home network," he said. "All of that data going across would be encrypted. A hacker wouldn't see it," Robinson added.

According to Wi-Fi Alliance, WPA3 is set to arrive in early 2018.

