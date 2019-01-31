Qualcomm quarterly revenue misses Wall Street estimates

Qualcomm Inc missed analysts' expectations for holiday-quarter revenue, as slowing smartphone demand in China and the loss of big customer Apple Inc took a toll on its chip sales.

Net income attributable to Qualcomm was US$1.07 billion, or 87 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 30, compared with a loss of US$5.98 billion, or US$4.05 per share, a year earlier when it took a US$6 billion tax charge.

Revenue fell 20 percent to US$4.84 billion, missing analysts' estimates of US$4.90 billion

