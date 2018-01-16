Qualcomm raises profit forecast, may buy back stock if bid for NXP fails

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday gave a lofty revenue, profit outlook for 2019 as the U.S. chipmaker looks to win over shareholder support to reject the hostile bid from Broadcom Ltd.

REUTERS: Qualcomm Inc , the U.S. chipmaker fending off a hostile bid by Broadcom Ltd , raised its profit forecast on Tuesday and said it might use funds to buy back stock if its US$38 billion bid to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV fails.

It was the first time Qualcomm raised the buyback as an alternative to buying NXP, as the deal faces strong opposition from NXP shareholders.

"With tax reform, we are well positioned to complete a large stock buyback that will deliver essentially the same level of accretion to Qualcomm stockholders as if we had closed NXP," Qualcomm Chief Financial Offer George Davis said in a webcast. "Our preference is to close NXP, but not at all costs."

Under legislation approved by U.S. lawmakers in December, U.S. companies may repatriate overseas cash at a 15.5 percent tax rate compared to the standard 35 percent rate. This has prompted companies such as Qualcomm to think about tapping overseas cash in new ways.

Qualcomm shares rose 4.3 percent to US$68.19. Broadcom's offer, unveiled on Nov. 6, valued Qualcomm at US$70 per share. NXP was barely changed at US$119.66, above the US$110 Qualcomm bid.

Qualcomm is trying to show investors that Broadcom's US$103 billion cash-and-stock offer significantly undervalues the company.

Qualcomm forecast adjusted per share profit of US$6.75 to US$7.50 in 2019, on revenue of US$35 billion to US$37 billion. Analysts on average expected a profit of US$3.79 per share on revenue of US$23.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company plans to achieve its new profit target through a new US$1 billion cost reduction plan and by resolving current licensing disputes, including with Apple Inc .

The US$1 billion cost plan contrasts with Broadcom's proposed US$3 billion in annual cost cuts at Qualcomm. Qualcomm plans to reduce spending in four main areas, including selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). It also said it had already completed some of its 5G technology investments, which could lower spending in research and development.

Broadcom responded on Tuesday by calling the plan "a transparent attempt to sell a quick fix by the Qualcomm board of directors and management team and an obvious tactic to deny its own stockholders the opportunity to receive a compelling premium."

Broadcom made its first formal move towards a hostile bid in December, laying out a slate of 11 nominees it wanted to put on Qualcomm's board. Qualcomm has rejected the nominations, and its shareholders will be asked to vote on them in March.

Excluding the royalty revenues and certain product revenues from Apple and other licensees in dispute, Qualcomm expects to earn US$5.25 per share in 2019.

(Reporting by Liana Baker in New York; Additional reporting by Muvija M and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Richard Chang)