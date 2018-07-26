Qualcomm reports 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Technology

Qualcomm reports 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Qualcomm Inc reported a 4.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by demand for its latest Snapdragon chipset from smart phone customers including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Xiaomi Corp .

The logo of Qualcomm is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
The logo of Qualcomm is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bookmark

REUTERS: Qualcomm Inc reported a 4.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by demand for its latest Snapdragon chipset from smart phone customers including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Xiaomi Corp .

Revenue rose to US$5.60 billion in the quarter ended June 24 from US$5.37 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to US$1.22 billion or 82 cents per share, from US$866 million, or 58 cents per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai and Stephen Nellis; editing by Patrick Graham)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark