Qualcomm reports 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Qualcomm Inc reported a 4.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by demand for its latest Snapdragon chipset from smart phone customers including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Xiaomi Corp .

Revenue rose to US$5.60 billion in the quarter ended June 24 from US$5.37 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to US$1.22 billion or 82 cents per share, from US$866 million, or 58 cents per share a year earlier.

