Qualcomm says Broadcom deal may lead to loss of two major customers

Qualcomm Inc said on Friday that it might lose two major customers if the revised US$121 billion deal with chipmaker Broadcom Ltd goes forward.

"Two customers providing Qualcomm chipset revenues in excess of US$1 billion each per year have stated that they are likely to move designs away from Qualcomm in the event that this transaction moves forward," according to a filing. (http://bit.ly/2nVvbOU)

"This is due to their lack of confidence in Broadcom's ability to continue to lead in technology."

Qualcomm on Thursday rejected Broadcom's revised buyout offer, but proposed a meeting with the company to see whether they can address what it called the bid's "serious deficiencies in value and certainty".

