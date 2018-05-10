Qualcomm sets new US$10 billion buyback plan

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday its board has approved a new US$10 billion buyback program that replaces the previous US$15 billion stock repurchase program announced in March 2015.

REUTERS: Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday its board has approved a new US$10 billion buyback program that replaces the previous US$15 billion stock repurchase program announced in March 2015.

The earlier stock repurchase program had US$1.2 billion remaining, the company said.

The company's shares rose 2.5 percent to US$54.49 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)