Qualcomm settles with Taiwan antitrust regulator for TUS$2.73 billion

TAIPEI: Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is settling an antitrust case brought against it by Taiwan regulators by paying TUS$2.73 billion (US$89 million), the island's Fair Trade Commission said on Friday.

The commission said Qualcomm also agreed to bargain in good faith with other chip and phone makers in patent-licensing deals.

In 2017, the commission fined Qualcomm US$778 million for refusing to sell chips to mobile handset makers that wouldn't agree to its patent-licensing terms and for cutting iPhone maker Apple Inc a royalty discount in exchange for the exclusive use of Qualcomm's modem chips in the past.

(US$1 = 30.6480 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting By Yimou Lee in TAIPEI and Stephen Nellis in SAN FRANCISCO; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)