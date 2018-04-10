Razer Game Store comes to Singapore, and Southeast Asia, via Lazada

The Razer Game Store will be launched in Malaysia and Thailand "this quarter", followed by Indonesia and the Philippines, both parties say.

SINGAPORE: Lazada is bringing Razer's recently launched digital game distribution platform to Southeast Asia, starting with Singapore.

The Razer Game Store, which was first announced on Apr 5, will be on Lazada's e-commerce platform and the games will be available at local pricing. These include new releases such as Far Cry 5, as well as favourites such as Grand Theft Auto V and Assassin's Creed: Origins, the joint press release on Wednesday (Apr 11) said.

Singapore is just the first stop though. The store will be launched in Malaysia and Thailand "this quarter", followed by Indonesia and the Philippines, they added.

"The Razer Game Store on Lazada is the only Southeast Asia-centric source of original PC digital games from publishers all over the world," said Mr Hari Vijayarajan, executive vice president and chief business officer at Lazada Singapore.

Both parties said the online store will regularly offer fans promotions, including in-app specials tailored for its home markets.

The gaming and peripherals maker announced its digital game distribution platform earlier this month, and said it said has thousands of digital games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Consumers get the games in the form of Steam or Uplay product keys - something CEO Tan Min-Liang was keen to point out as the platform is not meant to "kill Steam", which is another digital games platform.

Isn't meant to kill Steam - we sell Steam keys on it! https://t.co/lr6N2Tl1rq — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) April 6, 2018

He said in a tweet the following day: "Isn't meant to kill Steam - we sell Steam keys on it!"

The recently listed company also said those who purchase the games from its online store will get access to "exclusive offers, Razer Game Store vouchers, discounted peripherals on the RazerStore or other perks".

"In addition, gamers will also earn zSilver loyalty rewards credits with each purchase on the Razer Game Store, including credit card transactions. Paying instead with zGold grants even larger zSilver rewards," it added in its press release then.

