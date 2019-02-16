Razer Game Store to cease operations

SINGAPORE: Gaming peripherals maker Razer announced on Saturday (Feb 16) that it will cease operations of its digital game distribution platform, the Razer Games Store, by the end of February.

In a news release, its team said: “We regret to announce that Razer Games Store will cease operations on Feb 28, 2019 at 1700hrs UTC+8 as part of the company’s realignment plans.”

It added that it will be “investing in other ways to deliver great content and introduce game promotions through Razer Gold”, referring to its virtual credits system.

Regarding the game purchases already made by customers, Razer explained in an FAQ in its press release that they will still work even after closure.

“We will be sending you an email with an archive of all your game purchases where you’ll be able to activate them on Steam or UPlay at your own convenience,” the company added.

The company added that it will still fulfill customers’ pre-orders and that they can still use Razer Gold to continue to buy games online.



Razer said that it “will request” for the deletion of customers’ data by any partners that are no longer working with Razer Game Store.



Less than a year ago, Razer announced its Southeast Asia launch starting with Singapore through online retail store Lazada’s e-commerce platform.

Razer said it chose to partner Lazada instead of launching its game store directly for the Southeast Asia market due in part to the diversity of consumer behaviour in the various individual markets.

