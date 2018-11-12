Razer Pay could be available at NETS terminals by Q1 in 2019

SINGAPORE: Razer Pay, an e-wallet app by gaming brand Razer, could soon be accepted at NETS terminals, said the company in a news release on Monday (Nov 12).

The company is working with NETS Group to enable Razer Pay on NETS unified point-of-sale (POS) terminals in hopes of having "full interoperability" by the time the e-payment method launches in Singapore in the first quarter of 2019.

Alongside NETS, brands like Sistic, SP Group and Reebonz are also working with Razer Pay ahead of its Singapore launch next year.

For example, Razer is working with SP Group to integrate payment within the Razer Pay app without the need to scan a QR code.

"In this way, users can experience unprecedented convenience and ease of payment for their utility bills," Razer said.



Similarly, customers will be able to pay Sistic for their tickets directly through the Razer Pay app as well.

“Since we announced our intention to launch Razer Pay by the first quarter of 2019, we’ve seen tremendous interest from businesses in Singapore keen to collaborate with us and integrate our e-payment framework,” Tan Min-Liang, co-founder and CEO of Razer.



“This is evidence that Singapore’s cashless ambition is still alive and kicking, and no existing single provider has managed to satisfy all of these merchants.”



Razer Pay users in Singapore will also have access to existing gaming and digital entertainment offerings, such as Steam Wallet codes, Blizzard balance PINs, and Sony PlayStation PINs.

