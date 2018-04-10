Apple to release red iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

LOS ANGELES: Apple said on Monday (Apr 9) it will release a red version of its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The limited-edition models will benefit (RED), a non-profit co-founded by U2's Bono in 2006 to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

The new phones, officially dubbed the "iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition", feature the same innards as the regular iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, combined with a red glass enclosure and aluminium bands as well as a black front.

The phones, in 64GB and 256GB models starting at S$1,148, will be available for pre-order online in selected countries starting from Tuesday at 8.30pm (Singapore time).

They will be available in stores on Friday in countries such as Singapore, China, Japan, UK and US. Other countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and India will launch the models later in April and May.

In addition, Apple is also making a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X leather case available for sale at S$148 on Tuesday.

This isn't the first time Apple has released red versions of its phones. The company partnered with the charity all the way back in 2006, and has since donated more than US$160 million to its global fund, which makes Apple the biggest corporate donor.

There is no word on how much money Apple donates per sale of one of these red phones, or how many of these devices it has sold over the years.

