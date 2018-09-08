Reports of Air Force reviewing Musk's security clearance inaccurate: US Air Force

WASHINGTON: Media reports that the U.S. Air Force is reviewing the security clearance of Elon Musk, the chief executive of automaker Tesla Inc are inaccurate, a U.S. Air Force spokesperson said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Fox Business Network reported that the Air Force was looking into Musk's security clearance after he was filmed smoking marijuana on a live web show with comedian Joe Rogan.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington)