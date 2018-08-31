Republican US senator asks FTC to examine Google ads

U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch on Thursday asked the Federal Trade Commission to examine the potential antitrust developments in Google's search and digital advertising.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users in front of a screen projection of the Google logo. Picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Hatch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a letter to FTC Chairman Joseph Simons he was concerned about the internet company's practices, citing a number of antitrust complaints and reports since the agency's last investigation in 2013.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Source: Reuters

