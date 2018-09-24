Ride-hailing firm Careem enters India with Commut app purchase

United Arab Emirates-based ride-hailing app Careem has acquired Commut, the Hyderabad-based mass transportation app, marking its entry into India, the firm said on Monday.

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates-based ride-hailing app Careem has acquired Commut, the Hyderabad-based mass transportation app, marking its entry into India, the firm said on Monday.

Careem did not disclose the size of the deal, which it said would accelerate Careem's expansion into mass transportation through the addition of bus services across the 100 cities it operates in.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Louise Heavens)