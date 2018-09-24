Ride-hailing firm Careem enters India with Commut app purchase

Technology

Ride-hailing firm Careem enters India with Commut app purchase

United Arab Emirates-based ride-hailing app Careem has acquired Commut, the Hyderabad-based mass transportation app, marking its entry into India, the firm said on Monday.

Employee shows the logo of Careem on his mobile in his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah
An employee shows the logo of ride-hailing company Careem on his mobile in his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/File Photo

Careem did not disclose the size of the deal, which it said would accelerate Careem's expansion into mass transportation through the addition of bus services across the 100 cities it operates in.   

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

