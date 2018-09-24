Ride-hailing firm Careem purchases Commut app

United Arab Emirates-based ride-hailing app Careem has acquired Commut, the Hyderabad-based mass transportation app, marking its entry into India, the firm said on Monday.

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates-based ride-hailing app Careem said on Monday it has acquired Commut, the Hyderabad-based mass transportation app.

Careem did not disclose the size of the deal, which it said would accelerate its expansion into mass transportation through the addition of bus services across the 100 cities.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold)