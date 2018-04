Russia asks Facebook how it complies with data law - Interfax

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has asked Facebook to explain how it is complying with a Russian law on data localisation, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

MOSCOW: Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has asked Facebook to explain how it is complying with a Russian law on data localisation, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Roskomnadzor has said earlier it would carry out an audit into Facebook's compliance with Russian legislation in the second half of 2018.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alison Williams)