Russia calls UK assertion its spies behind cyber attacks unworthy: TASS

Russia on Thursday rejected British accusations its spies were behind global cyber attacks, saying the allegations were unworthy and part of a disinformation campaign designed to damage Russian interests, the TASS news agency reported.

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday rejected British accusations its spies were behind global cyber attacks, saying the allegations were unworthy and part of a disinformation campaign designed to damage Russian interests, the TASS news agency reported.

Britain accused Russian military intelligence on Thursday of directing a host of cyber attacks aimed at undermining Western democracies by sowing confusion in everything from sport to transport and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Advertisement

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told a news briefing that the accusations were the product of someone with a "rich imagination".

"It's some kind of a diabolical perfume cocktail (of allegations)," TASS quoted Zakharova as telling reporters.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Andrey Ostroukh; editing by John Stonestreet)