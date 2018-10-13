Russia may resume manned space flights on Nov 28: Interfax

MOSCOW: The next manned flight of a Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station (ISS) could take place on Nov 28, Interfax news agency quoted a Russian space industry source on Saturday (Oct 13) as saying.

A Russian cosmonaut and a US astronaut survived an aborted liftoff after a Soyuz rocket bound for the ISS failed in mid-air two minutes after the launch in Kazakhstan, leading to a dramatic emergency landing.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos was not immediately available for comment on Saturday on the Interfax report.

A Russian space agency official said on Friday that Russia still planned to go ahead as planned with its next manned flight to the ISS in December despite a rocket failure this week.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)