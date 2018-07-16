Russia says it prevented 25 million cyber attacks, other acts during World Cup

Technology

Russia prevented nearly 25 million cyber attacks and other criminal acts against its information infrastructure related to the soccer World Cup, the Kremlin quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying.

A sign with the logo of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is on display in central Moscow
A sign with the logo of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is on display near the Kremlin before the events, dedicated to the upcoming World Cup Final Draw, in central Moscow, Russia November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

The comments were made during Putin's meeting with the security council organised for the World Cup on Sunday evening, soon after the tournament ended.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Paul Tait)

Source: Reuters

