Russia says it prevented 25 million cyber attacks, other acts during World Cup

MOSCOW: Russia prevented nearly 25 million cyber attacks and other criminal acts against its information infrastructure related to the soccer World Cup, the Kremlin quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying.

The comments were made during Putin's meeting with the security council organised for the World Cup on Sunday evening, soon after the tournament ended.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Paul Tait)