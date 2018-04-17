Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram - Ifax

MOSCOW: Russia's telecommunications watchdog said on Tuesday it had told Amazon and Google a large number of their IP addresses are being blocked amid a move by Moscow to block the Telegram messenger service, Interfax news agency reported.

"We have currently informed both companies that a significant number of IP addresses located in the clouds of these two services have fallen under the block on the basis of the court ruling (to block Telegram)," the news agency quoted Roskomnadzor's head Alexander Zharov as saying.

Roskomnadzor watchdog said on Monday it had begun blocking access to Telegram messenger after the company refused to comply with an order to give Russian state security access to its users' secret messages.

