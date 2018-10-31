Russian Soyuz rocket failure caused by faulty sensor - agencies

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Soyuz rocket launch failure this month was caused by a faulty sensor, Russian news agencies reported citing an official from space agency Roscosmos.

Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and American astronaut Nick Hague had to abort their mission on October 11 and perform an emergency landing after the Soyuz rocket supposed to carry them to the International Space Station failed.

