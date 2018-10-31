Russian Soyuz rocket failure caused by faulty sensor - agencies

Russian Soyuz rocket failure caused by faulty sensor - agencies

The Soyuz rocket launch failure this month was caused by a faulty sensor, Russian news agencies reported citing an official from space agency Roscosmos.

FILE PHOTO: The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and co
FILE PHOTO: The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and American astronaut Nick Hague had to abort their mission on October 11 and perform an emergency landing after the Soyuz rocket supposed to carry them to the International Space Station failed.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

