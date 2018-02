MOSCOW: Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Thursday it would carry out an audit into Facebook's compliance with Russian legislation in the second half of the year.

Alexander Zharov, head of Roskomnadzor, met Facebook executives in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the company's compliance with Russian law, the watchdog said in a statement.

