Saipem revenues will not be impacted by cyber attack

MILAN: A cyber attack on Italian oil service contractor Saipem will have no impact on the group's revenues, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Saipem, controlled by oil major Eni and Italian state-lender CDP, said earlier this week a hack had crippled more than 300 of its computers and brought down servers in the Middle East.

The attack used a variant of the notorious Shamoon virus, a development that links the case to a massive attack in 2012 on Saudi Aramco.

