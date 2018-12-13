Saipem revenues will not be impacted by cyber attack

Technology

Saipem revenues will not be impacted by cyber attack

A cyber attack on Italian oil service contractor Saipem will have no impact on the group's revenues, a spokesman said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Saipem logo in seen on the bridge of the Saipem 10000 deepwater drillship in Genoa&ap
FILE PHOTO: A Saipem logo in seen on the bridge of the Saipem 10000 deepwater drillship in Genoa's harbour, Italy, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

Bookmark

MILAN: A cyber attack on Italian oil service contractor Saipem will have no impact on the group's revenues, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Saipem, controlled by oil major Eni and Italian state-lender CDP, said earlier this week a hack had crippled more than 300 of its computers and brought down servers in the Middle East.

The attack used a variant of the notorious Shamoon virus, a development that links the case to a massive attack in 2012 on Saudi Aramco.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark