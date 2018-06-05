Samsung confirms Chinese officials visited sales offices

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd confirmed on Monday that investigators from China's State Administration for Market Regulation visited its sales offices in the country on May 31.

REUTERS: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd confirmed on Monday that investigators from China's State Administration for Market Regulation visited its sales offices in the country on May 31.

On Friday, chipmaker Micron Technology Inc had said the officials had visited its sales offices.

Neither Samsung nor Micron gave more details on the visit.

A Samsung spokesman said the company was cooperating with the Chinese authorities.

The investigators also visited the offices of Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc, according to the Wall Street Journal.

U.S. representatives of SK Hynix declined to comment.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)