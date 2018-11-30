Samsung Elec says it will cancel US$4.4 billion won worth of shares
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it would cancel 4.9 trillion won (US$4.4 billion) worth of its shares.
The stock cancellation included 450 million in common stock and 81 million in preferred stock, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.
Samsung has said it plans to cancel its remaining treasury shares this year to enhance shareholder value.
(US$1 = 1,119.1800 won)
