Samsung Elec shares open at 53,000 won each after 50:1 stock split

Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd opened at 53,000 won each on Friday after a 50:1 stock split, a move that makes it easier for retail investors to buy stock in the South Korean technology giant.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The price was flat compared to the basis price of 53,000 won per share, which Korea Exchange said was calculated by dividing the shares' last pre-split closing price by 50.

The benchmark KOSPI was down 0.1 percent.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

