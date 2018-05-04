Samsung Elec shares open at 53,000 won each after 50:1 stock split

Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd opened at 53,000 won each on Friday after a 50:1 stock split, a move that makes it easier for retail investors to buy stock in the South Korean technology giant.

SEOUL: Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd opened at 53,000 won each on Friday after a 50:1 stock split, a move that makes it easier for retail investors to buy stock in the South Korean technology giant.

The price was flat compared to the basis price of 53,000 won per share, which Korea Exchange said was calculated by dividing the shares' last pre-split closing price by 50.

The benchmark KOSPI was down 0.1 percent.

