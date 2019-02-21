Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ available in Singapore in March, prices start at S$1,078

SINGAPORE: Samsung’s latest smartphones, the Galaxy S10 and S10+, will hit Singapore stores on Mar 8, the company announced on Thursday (Feb 21).

Prices for the device start at S$1,078 for the Galaxy S10e. The most expensive model on offer, the 1TB-capacity Galaxy S10+, will retail for S$2,198.

Advertisement

The Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ (128GB) will be available in three colours – Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Green. The higher capacity S10+ models (512GB and 1TB) only comes in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

Pre-orders for the new phones will begin on Friday at 12pm, Samsung said in a press release. Customers can place their pre-orders at telecom operators, Samsung's online store, Samsung Experience Stores or Galaxy Studio, Lazada Singapore and selected electronic and IT stores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pre-ordered devices may be collected from Mar 5, it added.

Those who pre-order the new phones are also entitled to a complimentary promotional bundle, the release said. The bundle, worth a total of S$386, includes a Wireless Charger Duo Pad and Galaxy Buds. Customers will receive the bundle upon collection or delivery of their phones, subject to availability.

Samsung also said that new models of its wearable devices will be released on the same day as the smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch LTE (42mm) and Galaxy Watch LTE (46mm) will be priced from S$368 for the Galaxy Watch Active to S$598 for the 46mm Galaxy Watch.

The cord-free Galaxy Buds, priced at S$238, will be available from Mar 30 in three colours: Black, white and yellow.

As with the smartphones, the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds will be available at telcos, major electronic and IT stores, Samsung Experience stores and Lazada Singapore. These stores will also carry the Galaxy Watch models, with the exception of M1.

Current Samsung users may also opt to trade-in their old devices to buy the new models, said the company. From Mar 5 to 31, customers will also receive an additional S$100 trade-in value on top of the regular amount for select models.

Samsung announced its first folding handset model, the Galaxy Fold, and a 5G version of the S10 in an event in San Francisco on Wednesday. The Galaxy Fold is set to release in April.