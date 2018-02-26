Three features in the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones that are making one Singapore writer consider switching sides.

BARCELONA: Prior to the Galaxy Unpacked event on Sunday (Feb 25), guests were asked to download the Unpacked 2018 app.

“We will be using the app for special moments during the event,” teased the invite. Further teasers hinted at the use of augmented reality (AR) during the event.

I expected show-stopping virtual images to dance across my smartphone screen at the appointed time. Figurative fireworks. This was, after all, the launch of Samsung’s eagerly awaited Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. But there was none of that.

Instead, during the keynote address, the audience was asked to hold our access badges and scan them front and back using the app. This transformed the badges into virtual phones. In other words, we were “holding” the new phones in our hands.

We could even toggle between the four colours on offer: Midnight Black, Titanium Gray (which will not be available in Singapore), Coral Blue and the all-new Lilac Purple. Very cool.

Scanning the media badge using the Galaxy Unpacked app's AR function revealed the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kudos to the tech titan for keeping it simple. The message was this: Special moments do not have to revolve around major events or milestones. Humdrum everyday moments can also be special, given the right tools.

And that tool is the smartphone camera. Specifically, of course, Samsung’s new dual aperture camera, available on both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

It is the company’s most advanced camera so far, said Samsung's director of product marketing Jon Wong. “At Samsung, we’ve always been committed to leading the industry with camera technology. This year, we’re building on that foundation with our most ground-breaking camera yet,” he said during the keynote.

The new camera does seem to chart a new course for smartphone camera technology, based on my (very brief) interaction with it, driving three features that I – as an iPhone X user – am excited about: Super Low Light, Super Slow-Mo and personalised AR emojis. Even after only a few minutes playing around with the latter, I will readily admit that it already bests my own phone’s Animoji, Apple’s animated emoji feature.

But more on that later. For now, back to the camera.

AN APERTURE RANGE OF BETWEEN F/1.5 TO F/2.4

Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Photo: Lluis Gene / AFP

“Visuals have become the new language of self-expression,” said Samsung's head of mobile business DJ Koh.

“The most important function of a phone is not to make calls, but to capture the fleeting moments that express what you want to say in an instant, by taking photos and sharing emojis and videos,” he added.

“Last year, people took 1.2 trillion photos on their smartphones. Every day, they shared 10 billion video clips and sent 5 billion emojis. Clearly, the social media generation has revolutionised the way people communicate, and transformed the way we all use our phones.”

Nothing new here. We are indeed obsessed with capturing the moment. A visit to Barcelona’s most iconic attractions, such as Sagrada Família and Casa Batllo, proved this point succinctly. Visitors are buried in their devices, taking selfies and wefies, vlogs and Instagram Stories.

The dual aperture camera is designed to work like the human eye. If it is bright outside, the camera will automatically use a smaller aperture. When it gets dark, the camera will instinctively and automatically switch over to a wider aperture.

Thanks to the new Dual Aperture (F1.5 GÇô F2.4) system on the rear lens, the Galaxy S9 lets in more light when it's dark.

In fact, the aperture range of between f/1.5 to f/2.4 is the widest ever on any smartphone. By comparison, my iPhone X – Apple’s most powerful smartphone – registers a range of f/1.8 to f/2.4. I have always envied the image quality on Samsung phones, especially in low-light conditions, and this latest breakthrough is making me contemplate a switch to Android.

The image sensor, too, received a significant upgrade over the previous generation. Mr Wong explained that Samsung has integrated a DRAM memory chip directly into the camera, as part of the new super-speed dual pixel image sensor.

“That means the camera itself can process four times as much data as before, to minimise noise and create noticeably clearer images in low light. Combined with dual aperture, you can take incredible shots whether it’s super bright or super dark,” he said.

I did not get a chance to test this feature for myself, but the demo seemed legit.

SUPER SLOW-MO AT 960 FPS





What I did get to engage with was Super Slo-mo, which has a nifty automatic motion detection function. It recognises any movement within a frame (the position of which you can adjust) and automatically records 0.2 seconds of video at an astounding 960 fps (frames per second), or four times the standard slow-motion speed.

The videos are then stretched into six-second clips – a hat tip to the standard length of Vine videos. You can choose to run the video forwards, backwards or in a loop, and even set it as your lock screen.

“When we set out to reimagine the camera, we focused on the experience our users love the most. And everyone loves slow-mo,” explained Mr Wong. “It’s one of the most popular shooting modes, because it makes everything look totally epic.”

“The great part about slow-mo is that you don’t have to be filming a once-in-a-lifetime event. It’s all about radically slowing down time to make everyday moments epic,” he said, echoing the keynote’s core message.

One thing to note is that you do have to hold the phone steady while recording, so some staging is still required. For example, if you are at a pool party and a friend decides to cannonball into the water, you cannot whip out your phone and expect instantaneous recording. You have to first get into position, and then ask said friend to perform his stunt while you capture the moment.

I do not think this is much of an issue. I can only think of how genuinely disruptive this function will be. Creative types will inevitably want to Super Slo-mo every possible movement, from dropping a cube of sugar into coffee to turning the next “lo hei” into a Zack Snyder extravaganza.

I AM 18 AR EMOJIS

The AR Emoji stage, one of several activation points at Galaxy Unpacked 2018. Photo: Lluis Gene / AFP

Samsung Galaxy's new AR Emoji uses an advanced machine learning algorithm that analyses a user’s portrait to map out more than 100 facial features.

The third feature I adore, personalised AR emojis, received rapturous cheers from the audience when it was announced, hinting at its future popularity.

And what’s not to like? You create an emoji avatar by personalising your skin tone, hairstyle and colour, clothes and accessories. You can then create 18 different personalised, animated emojis – stickers – to use at will.

Head of channel marketing Erin Willis explained: “You can even add voice messages to them. And here’s the best bit: You can share all the emojis with your friends, no matter what kind of smartphone they have … and you can also use them on third-party apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.”

Apple has some catching up to do in this respect: There are only 12 Animojis to choose from, and only devices capable of running iOS 11 or higher can display them.

Of course the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come packed with a bag of other tech tricks. But for someone as trigger-happy as I am with my phone camera – to the occasional annoyance of long-suffering friends – it is these three camera-related features that stand out.

And they just might make me switch sides.

Samsung's Galaxy S9 smartphones will be available in Singapore from Mar 16. More on pricing and pre-order information here.