Samsung plans to lower memory chip growth on expected demand slowdown: Bloomberg

REUTERS: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is planning to lower memory chip growth output next year to keep supplies tight amid an expected slowdown in demand, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter.

Samsung's move would either help maintain or push semiconductor prices up, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2pnJ0ab)

The company expects bit growth of less than 20 percent for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and a 30 percent rise for NAND flash, Bloomberg said.

Bit growth refers to the amount of memory produced and is important for measuring demand.

Samsung said earlier this year it expected increases of 20 percent for DRAM and 40 percent for NAND in 2018, Bloomberg reported.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)