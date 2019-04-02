Sandals under scrutiny as Indonesia tightens safety rules

JAKARTA: Indonesia has issued rules requiring safety checks and labelling for electronic devices and goods that contain hazardous chemicals, including rubber sandals, the trade ministry said on Tuesday.

It did not say why the order was made now, but goods requiring labelling include vacuum cleaners, crayons, rubber footwear, mattresses and handkerchiefs.

Indonesia already has health and safety regulations, but some of those listed under the new rules are not covered.

The regulations, which become effective on Aug. 14, apply to products already in the market. Importers and producers will be given a year to comply.

The trade ministry would issue a register of goods that have passed the safety test and those that fail would be banned, it said.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Nick Macfie)

