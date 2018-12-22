Self-driving startup Zoox gets OK to offer autonomous rides to the public

SAN FRANCISCO: Self-driving car startup Zoox Inc has become the first company to receive approval from California regulators to operate an autonomous ride service for public passengers, state regulators said on Friday.

The California Public Utilities Commission said Silicon Valley-based Zoox is the first company to join a state pilot programme in which self-driving cars will transport members of the public, marking a step closer towards fully autonomous urban transportation options.

However, the robot cars will not be unleashed on the streets without human oversight. Regulators are requiring that a backup test driver remain in the front seat of the car to take over if necessary. Zoox is also not allowed to charge passengers, keeping the prospect of a profitable business model months, if not years, away.

The ability to test the cars with members of the public, and not only company engineers or family members, allows self-driving car companies to refine their technology and begin to smooth out rides so that they are more enjoyable. Many autonomous cars drive slowly, making jerking movements and hesitating.

"This is a really, really significant milestone as we head towards commercial launch, which we have stated is towards the end of 2020," said Bert Kauffman, head of corporate and regulatory affairs at Zoox.

Zoox is one of 62 companies with permits to test self-driving cars in California.

(Reporting by Heather Somerville; editing by Jonathan Oatis)