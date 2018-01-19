Senate passes bill renewing NSA's internet surveillance program

Technology

Senate passes bill renewing NSA's internet surveillance program

A man is silhouetted near logo of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) in this photo illustration taken in Sarajevo March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill to renew the National Security Agency’s warrantless internet surveillance program for six years and with minimal changes, overcoming objections from civil liberties advocates that it did too little to safeguard the privacy of Americans.

The legislation, which easily passed the House of Representatives last week, is expected to be signed into law by President Donald Trump by Friday.

(Reporting by Dustin VolzEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

