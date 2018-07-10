Shanghai government says Tesla to open plant in the city

Tesla Inc on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Shanghai government that includes plans to build a plant in the Chinese city with an annual capacity of 500,000 cars, the Shanghai government said.

SHANGHAI: Tesla Inc on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Shanghai government that includes plans to build a plant in the Chinese city with an annual capacity of 500,000 cars, the Shanghai government said.

The Shanghai government made the announcement on its official WeChat account which showed a picture of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk shaking hands with Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Brenda Goh. Editing by Jane Merriman)