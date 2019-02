HONG KONG: Shares of Apple Inc supplier AAC Technologies were set to slide 10 percent on Tuesday after the acoustic component maker said it expected its first-quarter profit to fall by up to 75 percent due to reduced orders.

AAC shares were set to open at HKUS$53, compared with a flat broader market.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)