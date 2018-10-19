Shares of PayPal jump after quarterly results highlight Venmo success

Shares of U.S. payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc rose 10 percent on Friday, a day after the company reported better-than-expected profit as it added new customers and processed a huge amount of payments.

REUTERS: Shares of U.S. payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc rose 10 percent on Friday, a day after the company reported better-than-expected profit as it added new customers and processed a huge amount of payments.

Results were charged by the success of Venmo, its peer-to-peer payment app popular with younger consumers, which processed US$17 billion of payments in the third quarter, up 78 percent from last year.

Advertisement

Analysts lauded Venmo, calling it a "meaningful growth driver" especially since PayPal has only recently begun cashing in on the app. Credit Suisse said Venmo had implications beyond its basic payments-transfer and point-of-sales services.

"We believe the Venmo opportunity is much grander than simply increasing point-of-sale acceptance, and includes wide ranging e-commerce opportunities," Paul Condra, an analyst with Credit Suisse said.

Shares of PayPal rose to US$85.35 in early trade and notched their biggest percentage gain in more than two years.

Investors were also encouraged by a spate of deals PayPal struck recently. On Thursday it announced a partnership with credit card giant American Express Co, which gives PayPal users the ability to transfer and use AmEx rewards points at its terminals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in October, PayPal inked a deal with Walmart Inc to allow users to withdraw cash from their PayPal accounts at every Walmart location for a fee.

The partnership came days after a news report said that PayPal had tied up with oil giant Chevron Corp to allow drivers to pay their bills via a mobile app.

The partnerships are "examples of the many ways in which merchants can benefit from the emerging 'PayPal-as-a-Service' platform," said Credit Suisse's Condra.

Investors have generally been upbeat about the global payments processing industry, especially as more traditional banks open their doors to financial-technology companies as they look for innovative solutions to connect with their customers.

Companies like Square Inc and PayPal have also found a strong foothold in the e-commerce industry, where they peddle their payments platforms to small and large-scale businesses by offering competitive pricing and loyalty rewards.

Square's shares have risen 116 percent year-to-date as of Thursday's close, while PayPal gained 5.2 percent over the same period.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)