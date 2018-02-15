Shopify quarterly revenue jumps 71 percent

Shopify Inc reported a surge in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday as the fast-growing retail software company benefited from a rise in subscription and merchant revenue.

Shopify, which provides services for merchants to sell online through their websites, has been on a tear since its debut three years ago.

The Ontario-based company said merchant solutions revenue jumped 74.2 percent to US$128.9 million in the reported quarter ended Dec. 31, helped by strong sales during the Black Friday holiday weekend.

The company's total revenue also jumped 71 percent to US$222.8 million.

The company's net loss narrowed to nearly US$3 million, or 3 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from US$8.9 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shopify's U.S-listed shares, which have more than doubled in the past 12 months, were up about 0.3 percent in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)