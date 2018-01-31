Shutterfly to buy photography company Lifetouch for US$825 million

REUTERS: Online retailer Shutterfly Inc said on Tuesday it would buy privately-held photography company Lifetouch for US$825 million in cash.

Shares of Shutterfly were up 15.3 percent at US$61.5 in extended trading.

The company said the acquisition is estimated to add about US$935 million to its revenue and about US$100 million to its adjusted EBITDA in 12 months following the closure of the deal, which is expected in the second quarter.

