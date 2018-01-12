Signal partners with Microsoft to encrypt Skype messages
Encrypted messaging app Signal said it had partnered with Microsoft Corp to encrypt messages on the technology giant's online communications service, Skype.
Microsoft is the latest to join a growing list of companies including Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc to encrypt their messaging platforms. (http://bit.ly/2AQdF35)
