Signal partners with Microsoft to encrypt Skype messages

REUTERS: Encrypted messaging app Signal said it had partnered with Microsoft Corp to encrypt messages on the technology giant's online communications service, Skype.

Microsoft is the latest to join a growing list of companies including Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc to encrypt their messaging platforms. (http://bit.ly/2AQdF35)

