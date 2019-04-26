Singapore accelerates patent applications for AI-related inventions

The time needed to apply for a patent has been cut to as short as six months, with IPOS claiming it is “the fastest in the world”.

SINGAPORE: Inventors of artificial intelligence (AI)-related innovations can now get a patent in Singapore far quicker than before, with the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) claiming that the process is now “the fastest in the world”.

The Accelerated Initiative for Artificial Intelligence means that inventors can expect their AI patents to be granted in as quickly as six months, compared to a typical period of two years or more, the agency said in a press release on Friday (Apr 26).

Applicants have to meet several criteria to be eligible – for example, they have to first file the application in Singapore and it should contain 20 or fewer claims.

The initiative is effective immediately, the agency said.

IPOS CEO Daren Tang said AI has become one of the biggest drivers of technological and societal change in the world, and it will increasingly underpin the country’s drive to build a digital economy.

The Singapore Government has said it intends to double down on its efforts to build up the sector and equip the workforce to use these tools. Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation initiative Vivian Balakrishnan revealed in February that an inter-agency task force will be formed this year to study how the country will develop AI as a strategic capability.

“The Accelerated Initiative for Artificial Intelligence will give AI innovators protection for their inventions much faster than usual and underscores Singapore’s commitment to helping AI innovations move quickly to the market,” Mr Tang said.

“This initiative will also be extended to AI innovators outside of Singapore, and will allow them to use Singapore as a base to access markets of their interest speedily.”