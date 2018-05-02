Singapore first in Southeast Asia to get Vivo's X21 smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor

SINGAPORE: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Wednesday (May 2) launched the X21, its flagship smartphone with the highly anticipated in-display fingerprint sensor technology.

Singapore will be the first in Southeast Asia to sell the Android smartphone. It will retail at S$799 (without contract) from Saturday, through local telcos M1, StarHub and other authorised dealers, said Vivo in a news release.

The X21 is Vivo's second-generation smartphone featuring the in-screen fingerprint scanning technology, after the X20 Plus UD was showcased at CES 2018 in Las Vegas earlier this year.

It eliminates the need for buttons or bezels. Users simply place their finger on the screen to unlock the phone.



The X21, which has been dubbed China's iPhone X, can also be unlocked with facial recognition.

With its 6.28-inch display, the X21 has dual pixel sensors for both front and rear cameras, and is also equipped with upgraded photography technology featuring artificial intelligence scene recognition.

The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.