Singapore public agencies to observe new design standards for digital services by end-2018

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can expect digital services from the Government to be “usable, accessible and inclusive”, even as a new standard is being developed and will be introduced to the various public agencies later this year.

According to the Digital Government Blueprint released on Tuesday (Jun 5), the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) is working on a set of digital standards and design principles – called the Digital Service Standards - that will be published by the end of the year.

Advertisement

It contains policies that public agencies have to comply with when planning, designing and implementing their online services, a spokesperson from the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) told Channel NewsAsia.

Before this set of standards, the spokesperson pointed out there were already guidelines like the Web Interface Standards, which incorporates elements of best practices from other leading digital governments and aligns with existing industry standards such as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0. The latter is an international standard for making Web content more accessible to those with disabilities.

The Digital Service Standards aims to “further raise the standards” for all Government e-services, and enable people to transact “easily regardless of which agency’s service they are using”. For instance, the new standards will require all services to use appropriately sized fonts and colours that aid visibility.

“This will benefit vulnerable groups such as the elderly or the visually impaired,” the spokesperson explained.

Advertisement