Singapore's Popsical, X-mini partner to create compact karaoke speakers

SINGAPORE: Local tech companies X-mini and Popsical are partnering to create a series of compact karaoke speakers.

The two companies had unveiled a compact speaker catered for karaoke lovers during the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show at Las Vegas to mark their partnership. They aim to tap on the synergies of X-mini's audio technologies and Popsical's karaoke streaming software, according to a joint press release.

They said the speakers can be controlled "seamlessly" and have features like track request, track list queue and updated seasonal and favourite playlists using the Popsical app. The content is available with a 24-hour subscription package at S$3.99, or a monthly S$9.99 fee.

The device is expected to reach the Singapore market within the first quarter of this year, and will cost S$399. International shipping is expected to take place within the year, they added.

"From this partnership, we are looking to develop a range of karaoke audio products that sound, look and deliver a great karaoke experience in any room,” said Mr Faruq Marican, CEO and co-founder of Popsical.



Popsical was part of Mediacorp’s Mediapreneur incubation initiative, under which selected digital media start-ups are put through a one-year programme which provides seed funding, mentoring and networking opportunities.



